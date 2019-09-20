Google settlement money pays for town public safety complex

A Rhode Island town has built a public safety complex using its share from a settlement with Google.

The Providence Journal reports the $27 million, 58,000-square-foot building now houses the North Providence police and fire departments.

Rhode Island's share of the 2012 settlement, about $230 million, is being distributed to police departments, the attorney general's office and National Guard. An investigation exposed Google's role in the online sale of non-FDA-approved prescription drugs.

The complex includes a courtroom, offices, dispatch center, training area, bunk rooms, crime laboratory, emergency operations center and cell block. A ceremony to open it is planned for Saturday.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he worked with North Providence's mayor and the Justice Department to ensure the settlement funds were put to good use.