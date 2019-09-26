No public data compromised by attack on state computers

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said computer services are being restored in Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions after a phishing attack.

Dunlap said Thursday no public data has been accessed or compromised. He said the central voter registration database remains secure, and is unaffected by the attack.

The virus was identified Wednesday afternoon by a cybersecurity alert system. The Maine Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions staff computers are affected, along with two servers at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and a server at the Maine State Archives.

Officials say the virus attack consisted of 1,600 emails, but layers of security prevented all but 18 emails from reaching employee inboxes. The virus appears to have entered these email systems via a spam email that included a malicious link.