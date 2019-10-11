Prosecutor denies potential conflicts over telescope cases

A Hawaii County attorney has told an ethics panel he would not face conflicts by prosecuting cases arising from demonstrations against the Mauna Kea telescope.

West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth met with the county Board of Ethics Wednesday in an attempt to assure members of his ability to remain impartial.

Roth's son is employed at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory administered by the California Institute of Technology while his wife works for Subaru Telescope, operated by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

The organizations are among six partners in the Thirty Meter Telescope project that has sparked demonstrations on Mauna Kea's summit road since July.

Roth has turned over 30 cases to the state attorney general pending the board's opinion.

