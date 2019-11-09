Vermont town set to recoup money lost in email scam

A Vermont town will recoup nearly $250,000 lost in an email scam.

Norwich Town Manager Herb Durfee says the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the town's insurer, will cover nearly $169,000.

The Valley News reports that in addition to the insured money, Comerica Bank returned nearly $80,000, which leaves Norwich out $1,000, the cost of its insurance deductible.

A report released by Norwich says the money was lost when former Finance Director Donna Flies ignored instructions to stop unauthorized payments from municipal accounts.

Dufree says Flies no longer works for Norwich. Flies has said she make "stupid mistakes."

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns' recommendations include the implementation a whistleblower policy; cyber security training; and new procedures to familiarize all staff with town policies when hired.