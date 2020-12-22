Huntsville schools still recovering from cyberattack

One of Alabama's largest school systems said it is still recovering from a November cyberattack that might have exposed some information about workers and students.

City school officials in Huntsville told news outlets Monday that it hasn't paid a ransom following the computer attack that occurred around Nov. 29, and it is still working with contractors to recover files, issue new devices to employees and students and enhance security.

Personal information including Social Security numbers for some workers and students going back more than a decade could have been exposed, the system said. But experts have yet to find evidence that any files were stolen, the system said.

With almost 23,000 students, more than 2,000 employees and about 40 schools, Huntsville's schools closed for days after the attack was discovered.