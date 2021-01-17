Ridder carries Missouri St. past Missouri S&T 94-49

Jared Ridder scored a career-high 23 points as Missouri State beat Division II-member Missouri Science & Technology 94-49 on Sunday.

Isiaih Mosley added 22 points for the Bears.

Gaige Prim had 10 points for Missouri State (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Ja’Monta Black scored10 points. Missouri State totaled 55 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Julien Smith had 15 points for the Miners, Nathan Elmer scored 12 points and Kevin Legardy grabbed six rebounds. The Miners’ shot just 24.6%.

