C Spire investing $1 billion to bring internet to 200,000

A C-Spire logo looms above its corporate offices in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The privately owned technology and mobile telecommunications company announced Thursday, the expansion of the Mississippi Optical Network — the state's research and development program that will now offer a fiber network, increased internet speeds and boosted capacity to all 15 community colleges in an era of remote learning and online classes. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

C Spire is investing $1 billion over the next three years to deploy 5G wireless technology and all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.

The project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet (305 meters) of half of Mississippi homes and deliver ultra-fast 5G service to nearly 600 sites — representing over 60% of the state, according to a press release.

In a statement, Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said the investment will support the advancement of education, health care, technology and small businesses in the state.

“Because we live in a digital world, better, faster internet connections are critical to keeping our state competitive and boosting our $100 billion-plus economy,” Wicker said.

In addition to the initial $1 billion, the firm plans to continue with another $500 million in capital spending over a five-year period.

C Spire will leverage several recent acquisitions, including Teklinks and Harbor Communications, to accelerate its growth and expansion efforts.

