Jackson State gets funding to boost STEM capabilities

JACKSON, Miss.

Jackson State University is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award.

The schools — described as minority-serving institutions — will receive up to $2.8 million across five universities in 2021, WLBT-TV reported.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement recently.

The purpose of the award is to establish Homeland Security-STEM-related courses and provide the necessary resources for students and faculty to solve challenges.

The other schools receiving the award: Texas A&M University – Kingsville; University of the District of Columbia; Tennessee State University; and University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley.

