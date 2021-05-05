Gadgets: New Anker Nebula projector joins forces with ‘Star Wars’

If you’re a "Star Wars" fan — and I know there are a lot of you out there — Anker has launched the Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 Limited Edition Smart Mini Projector for this year’s May 4 "Star Wars" holiday. The space-inspired pocket-sized projector came about when Nebula joined forces with "Star Wars."

Based on the popular films, Anker refers to the Android TV cinema as a pocket-sized movie droid for "Star Wars" fans featuring the look of R2-D2. The portable movie theater is built just like it’s named, a capsule, measuring 8.86-by-4.61-by-4.41 inches, weighing 26.1 ounces. It’s perfect for bringing any of the ever-popular movies to life on a screen in your own home, and with ease.

With my personal outdoor movie environment in place for a 6-foot screen, the Nebula Capsule II Star Wars R2-D2 was perfect for an early evening movie night. With the advanced DLP chipset, it projects up to a 100-inch diagonal 720p image, ideal for any backyard environment.

Android TV 9.0 is the built-in operating system, meaning there’s no end to what can be projected with over 5,000 apps, including YouTube, Hulu and Twitch. There’s also a companion Nebula App available for Android and iOS smartphones.

Connections to display almost every video format include USB-C (cable included) HDMI, USB, aux-out, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and built-in Chromecast. Just plug in your devices and get the popcorn ready.

Some key R2-D2 projector display features include DLP technology, producing a native resolution of 1280-by-720 with a brightness of 200ANSI lumens. The RGB LED lamp life lasts for 30,000 hours. The device is powered by a 9,700 mAh / 3.7 Lithium Polymer battery, good for 2.5 hours of video playtime or 20 hours of playing music. A power delivery charger is included for continuous play.

The focus adjustment has a 1-second autofocus with an auto keystone correction (vertical ±40°). You’ll hear a clear and powerful sound from the internal built-in 8W speaker, which produces pulse-pounding clarity for movies or when it’s used as a freestanding portable and wireless speaker.

Controlling the speaker is easy via app, the included remote control, or physical buttons for power, volume and selections. Once you get it playing, there’s very little you must do.

After Anker made the Star Wars R2-D2 mini projector public, I emailed a few friends who are "Star Wars" fanatics. Rather than take the time to reply, they immediately called for more information and availability. With this reaction, I’m sure it will be a big hit.

OK, I’ll say it, May the 4th be with you.

www.anker.com $699.99

I almost had to force myself to like the FluidStance Lift laptop riser stand, but now I’m hooked.

The two-in-one personal whiteboard and laptop riser has solid steel construction and holds a laptop in an adjustable ergonomic position, while also creating an organized workspace. With a laptop on the top, the front-facing whiteboard can be written on instantly when something comes to mind, and erased just as quickly. In my case it helped eliminate the Post-it note world I’ve lived in and instantly decluttered my desk.

There’s no setup — the Lift comes fully assembled and includes a dry-erase marker and a microfiber eraser pouch. With the laptop in place, it’s simple to use it as a primary or secondary laptop. I liked the raised level while using my Bluetooth keyboard and mouse.

Another great thing about the Lift is it’s portable, so working at your desk, kitchen table or wherever is consistent. Just bring the Lift and set up the angle you need for where you’re sitting.

Silicone guards on the bottom prevent scratching to desktop surfaces and a felt pad does the same for laptops.

fluidstance.com $79