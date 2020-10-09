Columbus research center testing COVID-19 vaccine, treatments. They need volunteers

The race to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is in Columbus’ own backyard.

Local medical research center IACT Health is conducting clinical trials on the Pfizer vaccine, and Regeneron and Eli Lilly treatments for COVID-19.

Since May, at least 2,025 patients in Columbus have joined in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments at IACT Health, on Talbotton Road next to Piedmont Columbus Regional. This week, IACT Health Columbus hit its 300th patient for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials, which will enroll up to 44,000 participants nationwide.

The Pfizer vaccine uses antibodies collected from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat healthy adults. Participants are monitored for two years to see if the treatment prevents their contracting the virus.

“The research itself may be happening quicker than it would be for a normal vaccine, but we’re not cutting any corners,” said Sydney Phillips, who oversees clinical trials as a recruitment assistant at IACT Health Columbus.

Pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly are developing COVID-19 treatments that use a cocktail of antibodies to treat patients with symptomatic cases of COVID-19. The experimental antibody treatment from Regeneron drew national attention after President Trump said he “felt good immediately” after receiving the treatment.

The president endorsed both the Regeneron and Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 treatments. Both companies have requested emergency authorization from the Food & Drug Administration to use their treatments.

The goal of the monoclonal antibody treatments is to decrease symptoms and reduce the patient’s viral load. Regeneron and Eli Lilly have both announced data showing that their treatment significantly reduces viral load and alleviates symptoms more quickly in non-hospitalized patients.

How does the trial work?

After administering the treatment, IACT Health researchers regularly follow up with patients to track the duration and development of their symptoms. The trial is randomized and double-blinded, meaning that neither patients nor researchers know who receives the antibody treatment or the placebo treatment.

“Even if they don’t get rid of the infection entirely, they make it not life-threatening,” Phillips said.

Some patients are recruited for trials after taking a COVID-19 test at IACT Health. Others are referred by their doctors or respond to social media calls for volunteers. Patients are compensated for participating in trials, but many just want to help.

“A lot of people are coming in here, and I have heard from their mouths ‘I’m just honored to help, and I just want the world to go back to normal,’” Phillips said.

At least two participants in Columbus-area treatment trials say they “experienced a great decrease in symptoms in under three days,” Phillips said. None have had adverse effects. Patients are monitored for several hours after treatment.

“Research can be extremely taxing and very stressful but we’re all super passionate about what we’re doing,” Phillips said. “We’re really excited and honored to be a part of hopefully, making the world a little bit more normal again.”

Those interested in learning more or participating can contact IACT Health by calling 706-321-0495 or by visiting their website.