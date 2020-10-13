Thinking of getting a flu shot this year? It’s more important than ever, Georgia health dept. says

The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging all Georgia residents to do one thing this year: get a flu shot.

Kathleen Toomey, DPH commissioner, said in a press release that getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever. Getting a flu shot can help prevent people from getting the flu and reduce the number of people admitted in hospitals.

“Even if the vaccine doesn’t prevent illness from flu completely, it can help reduce the severity and risk of serious complications and keep people out of the hospital during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Toomey said.

The flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, according to the release, including:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches and headaches

Vomiting and diarrhea, more common in children than adults.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 and the flu also can spread in similar ways. Droplets or smaller virus particles from a sick person can transmit the virus to other people nearby. The smallest particles may linger in the air, and another person can inhale them and become infected.

Unlike the flu, COVID-19 has no vaccine available to protect against it. The press release says that anyone over the age of 6 months should get a flu shot by the end of October. Antibodies, which help protect against the flu, will begin to develop in the body about two weeks after getting the shot.

To help prevent getting the flu and COVID-19, the DPH suggests:

Staying home from work or school if you have symptoms of the flu or COVID-19.

Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others.

Wearing a face covering or mask in public.

Washing your hands frequently, or using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol in it if soap and water aren’t available.

The flu vaccine is available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, grocery stores and more.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

To find a location to get a flu shot, click here.