Gov. Kemp issues new COVID-19 executive order. Here’s what to know.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday again extended his coronavirus executive order outlining restrictions and requirements across the state as the pandemic continues.

Bars, restaurants and businesses across the state are still required to follow various safety, sanitation and distancing requirements. Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned unless social distancing can be practiced. Local governments are still allowed to enact mask mandates if their county reports 100 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

The only change to the new order involves volunteer firefighters. Kemp suspended the requirement that a volunteer firefighter “must attend a certain amount of group department drills and meetings each calendar year in order to earn creditable service” for 2020.

Kemp’s previous order, issued on Oct. 1, created an opportunity for visitors at long-term care facilities if certain public health reopening guidelines tied to cases, testing and other metrics are met.

The order was renewed through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. The public health emergency is still in effect until Nov. 9.

As of Thursday, Georgia reported 336,241 coronavirus cases and 7,492 deaths since the start of the pandemic.