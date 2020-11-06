Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
COVID-19 outbreak recorded among Muscogee County Jail inmates, staff, sheriff says

The Muscogee County Jail has had a cluster of COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff, authorities reported Friday.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for operating the jail on 10th Street, said 28 inmates have tested positive for the virus, as have four jail workers.

“The current cases are confined to a couple of areas within the jail,” said a news release from sheriff’s Maj. Joe McCrea. “All inmates in affected areas are being tested for COVID and our medical staff is providing constant care.”

McCrea said in a phone interview that the jail discovered a few cases of COVID earlier this week, and that prompted additional testing, which uncovered more infections. He did not know which areas of the jail were affected.

Those infected are being isolated and treated on site, he said.

The jail staff is making “every effort” to prevent the disease from spreading further, and has suspended its ministry programs to restrict outsiders visiting the facility, McCrea said.

The jail has a capacity of 1,069 inmates, and housed 930 on Friday, said Sheriff Donna Tompkins.

