California tourist busted after posting photos breaking Hawaii quarantine, officials say

A California woman allegedly broke Hawaii’s COVID-19 quarantine rules and was arrested, Maui police said.

Colleen Proppe, 52, arrived at the Honolulu International Airport from Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport on Nov. 7, the Maui Police Department said in a Monday news release.

All visitors in Hawaii are required to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival or present a “pre-travel testing option” that has proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

“She stayed in Honolulu for one night, then arrived at the Kahului Airport on Nov. 8, 2020,” police said. “Upon arrival to Maui, Proppe did not have an exemption and was required to complete a 14-day quarantine.”

Proppe allegedly didn’t check into “her listed quarantine lodging location,” and posted photos of herself around Maui to social media.

She was arrested and charged with bail set at $6,000, police said. On Monday, she was still in police custody.

“Please remember, even in paradise, there is Covid-19,” Maui police said. “We are reminding visitors and returning residents to Maui County, to complete the Safer Travels Application, and visit mauicounty.gov for the latest travel requirements.”

It’s not the first time California tourists have broken Hawaii’s travel restrictions. In April, a couple on their honeymoon was arrested from breaking the state’s travel restrictions, McClatchy News reported.

“It is important that everyone flying into Hawai‘i at this time abide by our mandatory rules,” Attorney General Clare Connors said at the time. “Law enforcement, in partnership with other state and county agencies and the travel industry are continuing to monitor compliance with the mandatory self-quarantine rule.”