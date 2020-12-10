Rash of COVID-19 cases forces Columbus’ Municipal Court staff to quarantine, get tested

A rash of COVID-19 cases has forced the Muscogee Municipal Court clerk’s office to close as the staff is tested and quarantined.

Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop announced the closure Thursday in a news release.

“The office of the Municipal Clerk has been chemically treated for the virus,” she wrote. “However, more … employees have become infected with the virus thereafter. Therefore, I have made the decision to ask my entire office to be tested and quarantined based on the guidelines of the CDC.”

She did not say how many infections were reported, or how long the office would be closed. She could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

The court primarily handles small claims and evictions, though the Municipal Court judge also hears criminal cases from the sheriff’s or the Muscogee marshal’s office. It is on the eighth floor of the Columbus Government Center tower at 100 10th St.

“I encourage all the citizens of Muscogee County to wear your mask and social distance as we all try to ensure a safer community,” the clerk wrote, adding, “The mayor and city manager shall be notified of my decision regarding this matter.”