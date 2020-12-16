Maskless Christmas singalong with Kirk Cameron ‘un-Christian’ in pandemic, mayor says

Actor Kirk Cameron faces backlash over a Christmas carol singalong Sunday night that he promoted as a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

“Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility,” said Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena, KABC reported. “Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is un-Christian.”

In an Instagram post before the event — held in a Thousand Oaks shopping mall parking lot — Cameron said the gathering would serve as a protest against coronavirus stay-home orders in California.

“Have you ever sung Christmas carols by candlelight at a time when your state Governor has prohibited you from doing that?” Cameron said. “In America? Well, this is something that is truly happening. You can’t make this up. It is such an uplifting, inspirational, and encouraging time, we want you to join us.”

But the state order includes an exemption for outdoor worship services, LA Magazine reported. Cameron billed the outdoor event as a worship service and town hall meeting.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A video of the singalong posted by Cameron to Instagram shows hundreds of bundled-up carolers, most without face masks, singing in the parking lot.

Police called by a mall security guard made no arrests, but educated carolers on the importance of wearing face masks, LA Magazine reported.

Some Instagram users condemned the singalong.

“You had no right to do this to our doctors and nurses working around the clock. How selfish,” read one comment on Cameron’s Instagram video.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“How sad. I am a covid nurse too and we are trying so hard to take care of people and the ER us shut down because we don’t have room anymore,” read another comment.

Some comments on the post were supportive, however.

“Its sad so many ppl are conditioned now to think the virus controls your life,” read one.

Cameron also hosted a similar event Dec. 6, Newsweek reported. Both events involved Sing It Louder USA, an organization formed to stop what it calls government restrictions on celebrating Christmas.

Cameron, who played Mike Seaver on “Growing Pains” from 1985 to 1992, has since become an evangelical Christian with a ministry in Southern California, KCBS reported.

More than 73 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1.6 million deaths as of Dec. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 16 million confirmed cases with more than 304,000 deaths.

Ventura County has reported 27,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, KABC reported. Surging cases are filling Southern California hospitals, with ICU capacity down to 1.7%.