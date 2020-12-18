Georgia tops 6,000 COVID-19 cases in single day for only second time during pandemic

Georgia set a single-day record for newly reported COVID-19 cases on Friday and crossed the 500,000 case threshold since the start of the pandemic.

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 6,149 new cases and 38 confirmed deaths were reported statewide. It is the second time since the start of the pandemic that more than 6,000 cases were reported in a single day. On Dec. 10, health officials reported 6,115 cases.

The state’s seven-day average for newly reported cases is 4,805 — more than 1,000 cases above the state’s previous summertime peak.

Since the start of the pandemic, 500,265 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 9,396 deaths have been reported.