Fort Benning tightens COVID-19 restrictions as troops return from holiday leave

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, Fort Benning is imposing stricter precautions starting Monday as thousands of soldiers return from holiday leave.

Post commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe said around 11,000 trainees who left for holiday block leave on Dec. 18 are to return by Sunday, along with drill sergeants and others in the training cadre.

“So we’re gonna put in some very, very strict control measures, as we use that two-week period of time, post-block leave, to determine the trajectory of the disease on Fort Benning,” Donahoe said during an online townhall meeting.

The restrictions will ease if the rate of infections in the Benning area does not climb by Jan. 18, he said.

He offered this outline of what will be allowed and what will not:

Essential activities such as medical appointments and grocery shopping will continue.

Entering restaurants will be prohibited both on post and off, but using curbside pickup or drive-through windows will be allowed.

Visiting gyms and other fitness facilities off post will be banned. Going to bars already is forbidden under current restrictions.

Social gatherings will be limited to 15 people, including military formations and physical fitness sessions. Rules governing the size of groups in other military training may differ.

Travel will be restricted to a 50-mile radius. Exceptions will require an officer’s approval.

Visiting Fort Benning for recreation or socializing will be banned. Anyone on post who needing a visitor for medical care or other special needs may seek an exception.

In-person schooling for children on post will end as classes shift to online instruction.