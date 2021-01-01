Georgia starts 2021 with more than 8,700 new COVID-19 cases — a new record

Georgia set a single-day record for newly reported COVID-19 cases on Friday, starting 2021 with more than 8,700 new cases.

Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows 8,769 new confirmed cases and 17 confirmed deaths were reported statewide. It is the second time since the start of the pandemic that more than 8,000 confirmed cases were reported in a single day.

Friday’s case tally broke the record set on Thursday. Georgia health officials reported more than 8,500 cases Thursday to close out 2020. More than 17,300 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last two days.

Georgia reported 2,742 positive antigen cases on Friday as well. State health officials separate positive cases confirmed by viral and rapid/antigen testing.

The state’s seven-day average for newly reported confirmed cases is 5,504.6 — a new record. Cases by date of symptom onset, a measure meant to track infections at a point closer to when someone first got tested or experienced symptoms, are above the summer spike as well.

Columbus reported 266 cases over the past two days. The 146 cases reported in Muscogee County on Thursday were the second-highest total since the start of the pandemic. Macon-Bibb County reported 109 new cases Friday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the state’s various coronavirus distancing, sanitation and other safety-related guidelines through Jan. 15.

Since the start of the pandemic, 575,395 COVID-19 cases and 9,889 deaths have been reported in Georgia.