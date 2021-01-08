Coronavirus

Georgia reports more than 10,000 COVID cases, the most ever in a single day

For the second time in the past week, Georgia has set a new record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

According to data from Georgia’s Department of Public Health, 10,393 new cases were reported Friday throughout the state.

Friday’s new case total topped the previous record of 8,764 new cases reported on January 1.

Adults ages 30-59 made up the largest number of cases out of any age group with roughly 2,932 cases. Adults 60 and older account for 1,357 cases; adults 18-29 account for 1,230 cases; and children ages 0-17 account for 685.57 cases. The age of patients for 231 new cases is unknown.

The counties with the highest number of reported coronavirus cases are Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett and Hall.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Adrienne Underwood reports on coronavirus recovery for the Ledger-Enquirer as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. This reporting is financially supported by Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Local News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Ledger-Enquirer maintains full editorial control of the work.
