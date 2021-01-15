Confused about how to get COVID vaccine in Phenix City? Here’s latest Alabama info

Alabama state officials have begun distributing vaccine doses to local health departments.

As of Jan. 14, 87,138 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Up-to-date counts of vaccine administration and allocation can be found on the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard.

271,925 vaccine doses have been allocated to the state of Alabama as of Jan. 14, according to ADPH’s dashboard. Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been sent to the state.

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Jan. 8 that vaccine eligibility will be expanded to people 75 years old or older, as well as first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters, effective Jan. 18. Roughly 350,000 Alabamians ages 75 and older qualify for the vaccine with expanded eligibility.

Alabama is now in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. More than 326,000 health care workers and nursing home residents fall into the Phase 1A population. Immunizations are being administered to eligible persons at very high risk of exposure to the virus.

Vaccinations of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, began Dec. 28 through the federal Pharmacy Partnership.

ADPH follows the newly revised Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance regarding placing priorities based on risk exposure in providing COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about coronavirus vaccines in Alabama. This information is sourced from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control and other reputable sources.

This story was last updated on Jan. 14.

Vaccine registration

Who can register for a vaccine in Alabama?

Alabamians who meet the following criteria are currently eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Healthcare workers.

People 75 years old or older.

First responders, including law enforcement and firefighters.

Eligibility does not guarantee availability. Vaccine supplies are currently limited.

How can I register for a vaccine in Alabama?

Eligible Alabamians can call the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline toll-free at 1-855-566-5333. Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible patients.

However, there are currently no more appointments available at county health departments, the ADPH announced Jan. 13. The call center will take your contact information and add it to a waiting list, according to the ADPH’s website.

Callers will be contacted as more appointments become available. Check back for updates at the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website.

What happens after I register for a vaccine?

Specific information, such as what to bring and what to wear, will be provided when appointments are made.

Appointments are currently booked, the ADPH announced Jan. 13. Your information will be added to a waitlist and you will be contacted as soon as more appointments become available, according to the ADPH’s website.

What happens when I go to the vaccination appointment?

Medical professionals will administer the vaccine. The vaccine is administered through a shot to the upper arm. After the vaccine is administered, you will be observed by a medical professional for 15-30 minutes in case of an adverse reaction.

Where are vaccinations happening?

Vaccinations in Alabama happen at local health departments.

To find vaccination locations in Alabama, visit the ADPH’s vaccination provider list.

In the Phenix City area, vaccinations take place at the Lee County Health Department and the Russell County Health Department.

Do pharmacies and hospitals have vaccines yet?

Pharmacies and hospitals in Alabama are not yet administering vaccines to the public.

ADPH asks that you do not call your local hospital directly about the COVID-19 vaccine at this time as hospital switchboards are being overwhelmed with phone calls.

Do I need to pay for the vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine is free, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Who do I contact if I have questions about the vaccine?

For general information about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 1-800-270-7268.

Am I required to get a COVID vaccine?

No, you are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is not mandated by the government or any entity.

Vaccine distribution

What is the vaccine schedule in Alabama?

Vaccine distribution in Alabama is divided into several tiers. Those who are at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 are in the first tiers and will receive the vaccine sooner than the general public.

Phase 1A includes healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.

Phase 1B focuses on frontline essential workers, persons age 75 years old and older, those working or living in congregate settings (homeless shelters and group homes), and first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters.

Residents 75 years of age and older and first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine starting on Jan. 18. The ADPH is working to expand access to other groups in Phase 1B.

Phase 1C will include persons 65-74 years of age, persons 16-64 years of age with high risk medical conditions, and additional essential workers not identified in previous phases.

You can read Alabama’s vaccine allocation plan for more information on priority groups for Phases 2-4.

When will the COVID vaccine be available in Alabama?

There is no set timeline for when the vaccine will be available to the general public.

How many people have been vaccinated in Alabama?

A total of 87,138 vaccine doses have been administered in Alabama as of Jan. 14, according to the ADPH’s vaccine dashboard.

General Questions About COVID Vaccine

What is the vaccine made of? What is in the vaccine?

The vaccine contains genetic information from the virus in the form of messenger RNA, or mRNA. When delivered as a shot in the arm, the mRNA tells cells to produce the spike protein of the coronavirus. Without the virus attached to it, the spike proteins don’t harm you. The body’s immune system reacts to the spike protein and creates the immune response needed to fight off the virus.

Other than the mRNA, the vaccine contains the following ingredients:

lipids that help it gain entry into cells

salts that keep the vaccine at a pH comparable to that of the human body

sugar that functions as a cryoprotectant (keeps particles from sticking together when frozen)

saline solution, which is mixed with the vaccine just before injection

What are vaccine side effects?

The most common known side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include short-term injection site pain, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches and joint pain, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. These symptoms are temporary and are comparable to the side effects of other vaccines.

Vaccines work to fight disease by producing an immune response within the body, and sometimes that means flu-like symptoms occur as your body responds to the vaccine. It is normal and expected.

Is the COVID vaccine safe for pregnant people?

Pregnancy-specific data is not yet available. Based on how the COVID-19 vaccine works, medical experts believe it is unlikely that the vaccine will pose a risk to individuals who are pregnant. Pregnant individuals should talk to their doctors about receiving the vaccine.

Is the COVID vaccine safe for children?

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. Vaccine manufactures will soon conduct clinical trials to determine the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine for children.

How effective is the COVID vaccine?

The Pfizer vaccine showed a 95% efficacy rate 7 days after the second dose, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The vaccine was 94% effective in adults over 65 years old. The Moderna vaccine showed a 94% efficacy rate 14 days after the second dose. These results were consistent across gender, age and ethnicity.

What if I’m allergic to the COVID-19 vaccine?

If you are severely allergic to any of the ingredients in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get either of the vaccines currently available.

Some people experience immediate allergic reactions to the vaccine that are not severe, such as hives, swelling and wheezing.

If you have an allergic reaction to the first dose of the vaccine, the CDC recommends you do not get the second dose.

If you’re allergic to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies, or other allergens not related to vaccines or injectable medications, the CDC recommends that you get vaccinated.

What safety plans are in place for people getting vaccinated in Alabama?

Vaccine providers have lifesaving equipment onsite to assist patients that experience an adverse reaction to the vaccine. Providers will provide rapid care and call emergency medical services.

Do I still need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others once I receive two doses of vaccine?

You should continue following all public health guidance after you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.