Through the lens: COVID-19 community vaccine site at the Columbus Civic Center

The Columbus Civic Center hosted its first drive-through community COVID-19 vaccine site on Saturday morning.

The vaccine site was appointment-only, one of many at changing locations across counties in the Georgia Department of Public Health’s West Central Health District.

“This is a partnership with GDPH and the city of Columbus,” said Mayor Skip Henderson, while behind him a line of cars trickled into the Civic Center parking lot. “No one entity is going to be able to handle this by themselves.”

The site was also a dress rehearsal for what could one day be a megasite at the Civic Center. “Sooner rather than later, we’re gonna need to push five or six thousand people through in a day,” Henderson said.

National Guard troops ushered cars forward, confirming that passengers had appointments and ensuring appointment paperwork was finished.

Georgians must be eligible under Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout to receive their vaccine. On Saturday, it was mostly people 65 or older and their caregivers.

Five vaccination stations were spread out across the parking lot. Each was staffed with a crew of “vaccinators,” paramedics and health care workers moving quickly to keep the line going.

“One in the driver’s side!” an EMT called across the parking lot, and health care worker Becky Howard hustled toward an approaching vehicle.

“Hey ma’am, how are you today?” she asked as the car window rolls down. She asked a half dozen questions in rapid succession about the vaccine, allergies, medical history.

The car was parked for less than 90 seconds before Howard finished and called, “Have a great day, and I’m sorry I’m talking so fast but we’re just trying to get it done!”

Wayne Spence, 72, said the whole experience took less than 20 minutes, and “I felt like it was the right thing to do.”

In a table tucked away from the moving vehicles, Department of Public Health staff moved in synchronized motions preparing Moderna doses.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the site planned to administer 380 doses.

“There’s a misconception in the community that there are tens of thousands (of doses),” Henderson said. Spread across the Health Department, local hospitals and pharmacies, he said, there are currently fewer than 10,000 doses.

Another team worked nearby, connected to computers and keying data into the Georgia Registry of Immunization Transactions and Services (GRITS), the state system for vaccination records. One function of the system is the ability to track people between doses.

“We’re trying to do our part to make sure that everybody, in every corner of this community that wants it, can get it,” Henderson said.

“Oh, God, here it comes,” groaned Michael Curry as a paramedic holding a syringe and a Band-Aid approached his side of the car.

“It’s better if you relax,” his wife Barbara reminded him, having just gotten a shot seconds ago. Michael clamped his eyes closed but laughed after it was done.

“I’m glad he’s gives it in the arm, because I’d hate to pull my pants down,” he joked before they pulled into a parking lot a few hundred feet away to be monitored for 15 minutes for any adverse reactions.

“It’s an absolute relief,” said Tam Yarbrough, who received the vaccine Saturday with her husband Willie. “It’s gonna be a whole new world but we still have to —”

“— be vigilant,” Willie chimed in, “and wear masks —”

“— and keep doing what we’ve been doing for the past year,” Tam finished.