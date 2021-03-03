Mass COVID vaccination site opening in Columbus, health department confirms. What to know

A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site is opening soon in Columbus.

Pam Kirkland, spokesperson for the West Central Health District, said the site is expected to open March 17 at the Civic Center. It will be FEMA funded and run by GEMA, identical to Georgia’s four other mass vaccination sites.

Rob Landers, director of the Civic Center, said their staff is working with the local health department to open the site.

News of a new mass vaccination site in the city was first reported by WRBL.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other top state officials are expected to provide an update on vaccine distribution at 3:30 p.m. Further details were not released in the press conference announcement.

The nearest mass vaccination site to Columbus is nearly 90 miles away in Albany. The three other sites are located in Macon, Hapeville and Clarkesville. Each one has capacity to administer about 1,100 doses each day, or 5,500 per week.

“They’re targeting a thousand people a day (in Columbus),” Kirkland said. It’ll help the health department vaccinate the 19,000 Georgia residents that are currently registered and waiting for their first dose she said.

Registration for those sites is handled through myvaccinegeorgia.com. Current eligible residents include:

Those over 65 and their caregivers

Healthcare personnel

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Law enforcement

Pre-K through 12 educators and staff (Starting March 8)

Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (Starting March 8)

Parents of children with complex medical conditions (Starting March 8)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.