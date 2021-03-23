Coronavirus

All Georgia residents over 16 eligible for COVID vaccine starting this week, governor says

All adult Georgians will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, March 26.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expanded eligibility at a press conference Tuesday.

Appointments for Georgia’s nine mass vaccination sites can be made at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Residents can also contact their local health departments or other local vaccine providers to schedule a shot.

Georgia joins Alaska, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and other states in vaccinating the general public.

Georgians 16 and older can receive the vaccine with proper proof of age, such as a government issued ID, and with the accompaniment of a parent, guardian, or other adult authorized to provide informed consent for the patient.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Adrienne Underwood
Adrienne Underwood reports on coronavirus recovery for the Ledger-Enquirer as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. This reporting is financially supported by Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Local News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Ledger-Enquirer maintains full editorial control of the work.
  Comments  
