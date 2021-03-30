3 feet or 6 feet? Columbus area school leaders respond to change in COVID guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommended physical-distancing standard in K-12 schools during the COVID-19 pandemic from a minimum of 6 feet to 3 feet in classrooms where everyone wears a mask.

That’s the new standard for elementary schools regardless of the coronavirus transmission level in the community. But for middle schools and high schools, the CDC still suggests a minimum of 6 feet in communities where the transmission level is high and if “cohorting” isn’t possible. Cohorting is when groups of students and teachers remain together throughout the school day.

“This recommendation is because COVID-19 transmission dynamics are different in older students,” the CDC says on its website. “… They are more likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and spread it than younger children.”

After announcing these changes on March 19, the Ledger-Enquirer asked Columbus area school districts whether and how they decided to change their protocols.

No significant changes were identified. School districts aren’t required to follow these federal guidelines.

From emailed interviews with the superintendents or their representatives, here’s how local school districts have reacted to the revised recommendations:

Muscogee County

The CDC’s revisions are consistent with the guidance that the American Academy of Pediatrics provided earlier during the pandemic, said Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis. The district used the AAP’s guidance and consultations with local medical experts as the basis for its coronavirus safety plan to reopen in-person classes, starting in the fall 2020 semester, Lewis said.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our district has clarified that social distancing of 6 feet between students may not always be feasible,” he said.

So MCSD hasn’t and doesn’t plan to change its protocols, Lewis said, because they already include the 3-foot standard.

“We advised parents that 3 feet of distancing was a practical and safe distance for student interactions and return to buildings,” he said. “However, we maintain 6 feet for distancing with all other individual interactions.”

Harris County

The Harris County School District hasn’t and doesn’t plan to change its protocols, said Shelia Baker, the assistant superintendent for support services.

“While we are aware of the newly lessened guidance of students staying 3 feet apart versus 6 apart,” she said, “we plan to continue to follow our safety protocols that are in place for the remainder of the school year.”

Asked to explain why, Baker reiterated that the district always follows CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health guidance about safely operating schools.

“For the entire school year, we have implemented the social distancing/spacing recommendations in all schools,” she said, “and we will continue to follow those implementations for the remainder of the school year.”

Chattahoochee County

The Chattahoochee County School District hasn’t and doesn’t plan to change its protocols, said superintendent Kristie Brooks.

“We remain committed to our original mitigation protocols to include the required use of face coverings, temperature checks, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and staggered release times, coupled with the requirement to social distance as much as feasible in the building,” she said.

Nonetheless, Brooks praised the CDC’s revisions.

“As more data is available regarding the virus, I am pleased that our medical experts, physicians and epidemiologists have been proactive in their communication and sharing of findings to support a safe reopening of public schools,” she said. “We know that the majority of children respond better to high-quality, in-person instruction, and providing that in-person learning to our ChattCo Panthers has been a priority for our district.”

Phenix City

Phenix City Schools will continue their protocols through the remainder of the school year, said superintendent Randy Wilkes.

“The protocols in place have proven effective as we have reduced the rate of positive tests from low 30s to less than five per week,” he said. “We still have employees who have not received the vaccine, and our numbers may increase after spring break. Given the projected timeline of spring break increases (in COVID-19 infections) and the rest of the employees getting vaccinated, it would not be prudent of the system to change its course so late in the school year.”

Russell County

Due to being on spring break, superintendent Brenda Coley said, “we will not be able to respond by your deadline.”

Lee County

Lee County Schools base their protocols on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, said Anna Shepherd-Jones, the district’s coordinator of federal programs, student assessment and accountability.

She didn’t answer whether LCS has or plans to change their protocols.

“We are encouraged by the decrease in the number of positive and quarantined cases in our district and are proud of our partnership with (East Alabama Medical Center) to offer vaccinations to our district employees,” she said. “We encourage our families and community to stay vigilant in following preventative steps to limit the chance of being exposed or exposing others so that we can continue to see a decrease in cases in our schools.”