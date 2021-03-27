Columbus’ mass COVID-19 vaccine site to limit drive-ups without an appointment

Columbus’ mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center will limit the number of people receiving shots without appointments beginning Monday, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said Saturday.

The only way to ensure getting a shot is to make an appointment, according to the department. The site’s drive-up limit will depend on the number of scheduled appointments for that day. For example, if the daily allotment is 1,000 and the site has 500 appointments scheduled, the site will allow 500 drive-ups.

The site will have two separate shot lines. One line is for those with appointments, and the other is for those without appointments to help streamline the process, state officials said.

“Our goal is to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians as we can,” said GEMA Director Chris Stallings in a statement. “Limiting the number of drive-ups helps ensure that we meet the daily allocation at this site without exceeding it.”

The Gulfstream Aerospace Site in Savannah, Word of Life Church Site in Sandersville and the Waycross Mall Site in Waycross remain open to drive-ups. All other GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites are by appointment only. The Gulfstream Aerospace Site does not have a limit on drive-ups.

The Columbus Civic Center site administered 2,004 shots Friday, up from 1,938 on Thursday. It was the site’s busiest day since opening, according to GEMA officials.

If you go

The Columbus Civic Center mass vaccination site at 1 Lumpkin Blvd., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Georgians ages 16 and old can receive the shot. Those who visit the mass GEMA sites across the state will receive only the Pfizer vaccine.

Those eligible can register for an appointment at any mass vaccine site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com or by calling the site-specific phone number. The number for the Columbus site is 844-276-1131. If you require special assistance, call the TTY number at 844-277-2803.

While appointments aren’t required, they are strongly encouraged. It will make the process quicker and guarantee that you receive a shot, state officials said.