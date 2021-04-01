Muscogee schools to receive $96 million in federal COVID relief funds, Ossoff says

The Muscogee County School District will receive an estimated $96 million dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds, Sen. Jon Ossoff announced Thursday.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden last month. A total of $122 billion was earmarked for states and school districts to help reopen K-12 schools, sustain safe operations and address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on students.

Georgia received more than $4.2 billion, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Public Education.

“The district has significant discretion to use those resources as it sees fit,” Ossoff said following a tour of the Fort Benning. “We really do want to give local officials, local authorities, parents, teachers and school administrators flexibility. They know best what this community (needs.)

“This is a huge investment in education for the community here in the Chattahoochee River Valley,” he added.

The Ledger-Enquirer has contact the Muscogee County School District regarding the federal funding and how it might be used. This story will be updated with their response.

Other Columbus area counties will receive funding as well. These are estimates and final amounts may be higher. These numbers also don’t include amounts set aside for other administrative costs and learning loss, according to Ossoff’s office:

Harris: $5.2M

Talbot: $3.3M

Chattahoochee: $1.8M

Marion: $4.7M

Schley: $2M

Sumter: $23.2M

Webster: $1.3M

Clay: $2.4M

Randolph: $5.3M

Quitman: $1.5M

Stewart: $2.4M