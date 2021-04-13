Still need a shot? Columbus mass COVID-19 vaccination site extends hours

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center will extend its hours this coming Thursday and Saturday.

The site —which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and open for an additional day on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a press release from GEMA/HS.

The site will accept walk-ins and drive-ups with no appointments during regular and extended hours. However, residents are encouraged to register for an appointment to quicken the process. Registration can be done online.

If you need additional assistance, please contact the West Central Health District COVID-19 Call Center at 706-653-6613. or call the Georgia DPH COVID Vaccine Schedule Line at 888-457-0186.

The announcement comes shortly after the Georgia Department of Health announced it would pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine following the US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

The FDA and CDC are currently reviewing six reported cases of a rare type of blood clot that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, according to a release from DPH.

The Columbus site and other GEMA mass vaccine sites are only distributing the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 4,778, 384 Georgia residents have received a COVID vaccine with 1,744,617 residents being fully vaccinated.