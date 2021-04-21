Columbus health department to host teen COVID vaccination clinic. What you need to know

The Columbus Health Department is offering a free coronavirus vaccination clinic for teenagers next Monday.

The drive-up clinic is available to 16 and 17 year olds, and all participants must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine, according to a press release from the West Central Health District.

The health department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. The clinic will take place from 4-7 p.m. and offer the first of two Pfizer shots.

Participants must register for an appointment, which can be made online following a brief COVID-19 questionnaire.

Anyone who is 16 or older can receive a vaccine in the state of Georgia.

Residents with additional questions are encouraged to contact CPHD at 706-653-6613.