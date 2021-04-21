Coronavirus

Columbus health department to host teen COVID vaccination clinic. What you need to know

The Columbus Health Department is offering a free coronavirus vaccination clinic for teenagers next Monday.

The drive-up clinic is available to 16 and 17 year olds, and all participants must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine, according to a press release from the West Central Health District.

The health department is located at 5601 Veterans Parkway. The clinic will take place from 4-7 p.m. and offer the first of two Pfizer shots.

Participants must register for an appointment, which can be made online following a brief COVID-19 questionnaire.

Anyone who is 16 or older can receive a vaccine in the state of Georgia.

Residents with additional questions are encouraged to contact CPHD at 706-653-6613.

Sydney Sims
Sydney Sims is the breaking news reporter at the Ledger-Enquirer. She covers local crime news and the latest city news. Before joining the LE, she worked for The Auburn Villager in Auburn, Ala. covering local government and city events. She is a graduate of Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. and is from Atlanta, Ga.
