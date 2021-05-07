How to get a vaccine at Alabama pharmacies, health departments, clinics, more

Alabama has administered more than 2.6 million COVID-19 vaccines according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health. As the state begins to roll back some coronavirus restrictions, many Alabamians are eager to get their shots and enjoy activities.

All Alabamians 16 and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine. About 33% of Alabamians have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of May 7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and about 25% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are available at local health departments, pharmacies, hospitals, mass vaccination sites, doctor’s offices and more. Each vaccine provider has a different registration method.

Navigating vaccine eligibility and accessibility in east Alabama is challenging. Here’s what you need to know to schedule your vaccine:

HOW TO FIND THE VACCINE

Local health departments: Russell County Health Department (1850 Crawford Road), Lee County Health Department (1801 Corporate Drive), and Chambers County Health Department (#5 Medical Park North) administer vaccines for the greater Phenix City area.

To make an appointment at any health department in Alabama, visit the Department of Public Health’s scheduling system at govstatus.egov.com/vaccine-eligibility-form/. Patients fill out a questionnaire about demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history and contact information, then make an appointment online for one of the state’s providers. Alabama health departments currently administer the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccinations at the state’s health departments are by appointment only. First or second vaccine doses can be scheduled through health departments. Vaccines are free and no insurance is required. Patients must bring a face mask, valid ID and insurance card if they have one. For more information or to register by phone, call the ADPH Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-566-5333. Staff at Opelika and Auburn libraries are available to help patients register for vaccine appointments by phone or by visiting a library location

Major pharmacies: Residents can use vaccinefinder.org to search for nearby pharmacies administering the vaccine. The search can be filtered by distance and the type of vaccine offered by a location. This can be important for those who already have the first dose and are looking to get the second round of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or are specifically searching for the Johnson & Johnson, which requires just one round.

Alabamians can also call individual pharmacies or visit their website to schedule vaccinations. Many supermarket pharmacies also offer the vaccine. Click the store names to see vaccine appointments at CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walgreens and Walmart. A Sam’s Club membership is not required to receive the vaccine.

Mass vaccination clinics: The state of Alabama currently operates mass vaccination sites located in Colbert, Escambia, Franklin, Geneva, Jefferson, Mobile, Montgomery and Walker counties. The sites currently offer the Pfizer vaccine.

To view clinic walk-in hours or to set up an appointment at a mass vaccination site, residents can visit www.alabamapublichealth.gov/ or call the ADPH Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-566-5333.

There is no cost to receive a vaccine. Patients must bring a face mask, valid ID, and insurance card if they have one.

National Guard vaccine clinics: The Alabama National Guard operates 24 mobile vaccine clinics across Alabama. They are located in Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Coffee, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Henry, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Perry, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties. ALNG vaccine clinics currently offer the Pfizer vaccine.

ALNG clinics are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on a variety of dates. Patients can receive first or second doses at the ALNG clinics. See ADPH’s informational flyer (En español aquí) for clinic dates and locations.

Local hospitals: East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika is offering vaccines to patients. EAMC currently offers the Pfizer vaccine.

To request a vaccine appointment at EAMC, visit www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login or call 334-528-8222. Vaccinations at EAMC are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted. Appointments at EAMC can be scheduled five days out. New appointment times are added weekday mornings at 8 a.m.

Staff at Opelika and Auburn libraries are available to help patients register for vaccine appointments by phone or by visiting a library location. EAMC’s vaccination clinic is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1716 Opelika Rd, Auburn.

COVID-19 VACCINE ELIGIBILITY

All Alabamians ages 16 and older are currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Alabamians between 16-18 years of age can receive the vaccine with proper proof of age, such as a government issued ID, and with the accompaniment of a parent, guardian, or other adult authorized to provide informed consent for the patient. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency approval for people younger than 18.

Alabamians can receive a vaccine in a county other than the one they reside in.

Patients who have received a vaccine in the past 14 days, including a flu shot, cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients undergoing treatment for certain medical conditions should speak with their doctor before scheduling a dose.

If you missed your appointment for a second dose of the vaccine, reschedule as soon as possible. According to the CDC, you should get your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine 3 weeks (or 21 days) after your first dose. You should get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine 4 weeks (or 28 days) after your first dose. Second doses should be administered as close as possible to the 3-week or 4-week interval. The second doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/ or call 1-855-566-5333