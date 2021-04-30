Coronavirus

Schools should ‘probably’ be open in the fall despite no vaccines for kids, Biden says

Biden said that all schools should “probably” reopen in the fall due to the low COVID transmission rate among children despite a lack of vaccines for kids.
Biden said that all schools should “probably” reopen in the fall due to the low COVID transmission rate among children despite a lack of vaccines for kids. MELINA MARA AP

President Joe Biden said in an interview Friday that all schools should “probably” reopen in the fall despite a lack of vaccines for children.

“Based on the science and the CDC, they should probably all be open,” Biden said in an interview that aired on NBC’s Today. “There’s not overwhelming evidence there’s much of a transmission among these people, young people.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, said “kids of any age” should be able to get vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, CNN reported.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service