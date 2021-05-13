Winn Dixie wants to give you money off groceries for getting COVID vaccine in store

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn Dixie, has developed a unique way to encourage its customers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

SE Grocers is offering coupons to customers who receive COVID-19 vaccines in their Harvey’s Supermarket, Fresco y Más and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies.

When customers receive their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, they’ll get a coupon for $5 off SE Grocers products. A $10 coupon comes with completion of the second dose a few weeks later. Those who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will get a $10 coupon, according to a news release.

Customers can view current COVID-19 vaccines available by location and can schedule an appointment online or in person. Second dose appointments will be made in person with the pharmacy team or can be scheduled online. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

Participating Winn Dixie stores in Columbus are located at 6770 Veterans Pkwy and 4231 Macon Road, and 3952 US Hwy 80 in Phenix City.

Residents 12 or older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently authorized for children aged 12 through 17, according to the Georgia health department.

Currently, 87,231 vaccines have been administered in Muscogee County. At least 25% of Muscogee County residents have received one dose and 21% are fully vaccinated.

In Chattahoochee County, 1,057 vaccines have been administered. 10% of residents have received one dose and 8% are fully vaccinated.

In Harris County, 17,026 vaccines have been administered. 28% of residents have received one dose and 24% are fully vaccinated.

Across the border in Russell County, Alabama, 16,618 vaccines have been administered. 9,479 residents have received one dose and 7,497 are fully vaccinated.