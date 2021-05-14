CVS worker forged COVID vaccine cards so kids could go to school in New York, cops say

Nassau County cops in New York said they arrested Zachary Honig for stealing and forging COVID-19 vaccination cards. Honig said he sold them to kids so they could return to school. Los Angeles Times/TNS

A CVS employee has been arrested after police said he stole and forged COVID-19 vaccination cards and sold them to children so they could attend school.

Nassau County police in New York said Thursday that they arrested Zachary Honig, 21, for stealing eight filled-out vaccination cards with the name section blank and 54 blank cards, which were found in his car, NBC New York reported.

“They were taken within the last couple of days, with the intent to share them with family members and friends, so that they could go into venues and possibly even use them at schools,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, according to the station.

Police said that Honig told them, “I sell the cards to kids, so they can go to school,” CBS New York reported.

Silver-colored brass knuckles and a controlled substance were also found in Honig’s car, police said, according to NBC New York.

Honig was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny, WABC reported.

In a statement, CVS told the station:

”We’re cooperating with the Nassau County Police Department’s investigation of an employee at our CVS Pharmacy store on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown. Following his arrest, we took immediate steps to terminate his employment as his alleged activity conflicts with our values, our policies and our commitment to safe, secure vaccination protocols.”