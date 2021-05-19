Columbus mayor suspends COVID mask mandate. What residents need to know

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has suspended the city’s mask mandate, with some exceptions, as coronavirus cases continue declining in the city.

The suspension will go into effect at noon Thursday. The announcement comes after the number of COVID-19 cases dropped below the governor’s threshold requirement of 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to a news release from Henderson’s office.

Despite this suspension, anyone entering buildings owned by the Consolidated Government of Columbus or designated courtrooms are required to wear face coverings. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to still wear masks in situations where they cannot social distance, according to the release.

Henderson also encouraged all Columbus business owners and customers to continue following the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations on social distancing.

The Georgia Department of Health reports that there were 92 reported cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks in Muscogee County, as of Wednesday’s data.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.