Fort Benning loosens COVID policies, including on graduations, in latest health alert

Fort Benning returned to a limited health alert on Thursday and changed policies regarding masks, ceremonies and official visits.

Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks unless they are in certain gyms or in a medical facility, according to a post on Fort Benning’s Facebook page. Those who are unvaccinated will continue to be asked to wear a mask.

“There’s a certain amount of personal responsibility that we all take, you know, entering a public event or a public environment,” Erik Anderson, a public affairs specialist at Fort Benning, told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Personnel may be asked to present proof of vaccination if they are unmasked on post and guests must be masked. However as more individuals get vaccinated, this policy could change, Anderson said. Individuals are encouraged to keep a copy of their vaccination card on their phone.

Graduations and Turning Green ceremonies are now open. However, attendees are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours or proof that they are fully vaccinated.

All attendees to the ceremonies will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance will be restricted to no more than 60% capacity of the facility. The rules will change as COVID levels change, so guests are encouraged to look for updates on unit Facebook pages, Anderson said.

Official visits are now authorized but different policies are in place for students, soldiers and other groups, Anderson said. Individuals looking for information on whether they will be authorized to visit should get in contact with the unit conducting the training for verification.

Dining facilities have now returned to full capacity for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Overseas temporary assignments are restricted to fully vaccinated personnel.

“If we continue to work together — follow the rules and remain flexible — we’re going to get there,” Anderson said. “And we’re all focused on that same goal. Teamwork makes the dream work, and we will get there together.”