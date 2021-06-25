Hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? The Ledger-Enquirer wants to hear from you

The Ledger-Enquirer is working on a story about why residents are choosing to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and we need your help.

Across Muscogee County, 29% of residents are fully vaccinated and 33% have received at least one dose as of June 24, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This lags behind Georgia’s rate, with 37% of the population fully vaccinated.

Reporter Brittany McGee is looking to interview people about vaccine concerns, if they are hesitant to receive the vaccine and why, and the factors they are considering when making the decision.

Readers who would like to be part of the upcoming story are encouraged to fill out the short survey below. McGee may contact you for follow up questions or more information.

Comments included in the survey may be used in future reporting. First and last names will be published if your comments are used, but contact information will remain confidential.

If you have questions about the form, please email bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com.

