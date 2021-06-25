Coronavirus

Hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? The Ledger-Enquirer wants to hear from you

The Ledger-Enquirer is working on a story about why residents are choosing to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, and we need your help.

Across Muscogee County, 29% of residents are fully vaccinated and 33% have received at least one dose as of June 24, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. This lags behind Georgia’s rate, with 37% of the population fully vaccinated.

Reporter Brittany McGee is looking to interview people about vaccine concerns, if they are hesitant to receive the vaccine and why, and the factors they are considering when making the decision.

Readers who would like to be part of the upcoming story are encouraged to fill out the short survey below. McGee may contact you for follow up questions or more information.

Comments included in the survey may be used in future reporting. First and last names will be published if your comments are used, but contact information will remain confidential.

If you have questions about the form, please email bmcgee@ledger-enquirer.com.

Brittany McGee
Brittany McGee is a Report for America corps member covering the local COVID-19 recovery. She is an Arkansas native and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.This reporting is financially supported by Report for America/GroundTruth Project and the Local News and Information Fund at the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. The Ledger-Enquirer maintains full editorial control of the work.
