Want a rapid COVID-19 test? Here are the local providers offering test in Columbus

There are numerous providers in Columbus offering various types of testing for COVID-19, which continues to be an important factor in ending the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends testing for anyone who has coronavirus symptoms, unvaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and people who have taken part in high-risk activities like traveling or attending large gatherings.

Most testing locations will first screen people to evaluate if they fall into the criteria recommended by the CDC. But others will provide tests for those who are asymptomatic.

A number of locations also offer rapid COVID-19 tests, which can provide results within hours of the swab.

Here’s a roundup of where you can find COVID-19 testing in Columbus:

Rapid Testing

Acute Care Emergence

Location: 7901 Veterans Parkway

Appointment needed? Yes, visit www.acutecareemergence.com to find more information.

Cost: Dependent on type of test; will file insurance.

Phone number: 706-221-6800

American Family Care

Location: 6509 Gateway Road

Appointment needed? Walk-in accepted.

Cost: Will file insurance; self-pay available.

Phone number: 706-243-0174

MercyMed

Location: 3702 2nd Avenue

Appointment needed? Yes, find more information on their COVID-19 Resources page here.

Cost: No charge.

Phone number: 706-507-9209, press 1

Peachtree Immediate Care

Location: 3465 Macon Road

Appointment needed? Yes, find more details on their COVID-19 testing here.

Cost: Will file insurance; self-pay option is $175.

Phone number: 706-541-8847

Piedmont Urgent Care - Blackmon

Location: 7301 Blackmon Road

Appointment needed? Yes, you can go here to book appointments.

Cost: Will file insurance; self-pay available.

Phone number: 706-321-3750

More Coronavirus Testing

Columbus Health Department

Location: Parking lot behind 2100 Comer Avenue, at 11th Avenue and Center Street.

Appointment needed? Yes, check the health department’s COVID-19 testing page. Only Georgia residents can receive a test.

Cost: No charge.

Phone number: 706-653-6613

CVS Pharmacy

Locations:

3127 Macon Rd.

3617 Hilton Ave.

4561 River Rd.

1622 S. Lumpkin Rd.

4432 Miller Rd.

1367 Double Churches Rd.

7042 Moon Road

Appointment needed? Yes, visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to learn more.

Cost: No charge

Valley Healthcare

Location: 1600 Fort Benning Rd.

Appointment needed? Yes, visit this page to find more details about COVID-19 test.

Cost: No charge

Phone number: 706-587-6090

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Pharmacy

Locations:

1042 Manchester Expy.

4909 Buena Vista Rd.

7400 Blackmon Rd.

Appointment needed? Yes, learn more about Walmart’s COVID-19 testing at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing.

Cost: No charge