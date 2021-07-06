Church camp COVID outbreak leaves more than 125 infected, Texas officials say

The Galveston County Health District is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak that stemmed from Clear Creek Community Church. Google Maps screenshot

More than 125 campers and adults who attended a church camp in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, Texas officials say.

The pastor at Clear Creek Community Church in League City said hundreds more people were likely exposed to the virus at the camp or when the campers returned home.

“This is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we have to take precautions,” said Dr. Phillip Keiser of the Galveston County Local Health District.

The camp took place June 23-27 and involved students from 6th to 12th grade. More than 400 students attended the camp, lead pastor Bruce Wesley said.

The youth group did not leave the campground during the week and only had contact with counselors from their church, according to the health department.

Wesley said July 3 that church services at all of Clear Creek’s campuses were canceled July 4 and July 7 because of the more than 125 positive cases.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols,” Wesley said. “We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events.”

It’s unclear how many of the positive tests are of individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The health department said Saturday there have been 110 breakthrough cases in Galveston County.

The majority of children in the U.S. ages 12 to 17 have not received a vaccination/

“Throughout the country, the rates are not that great so there are a lot of susceptible children,” Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health, told the TV station.

Health officials are testing whether the more contagious Delta variant helped spur the outbreak in the camp, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“If you’re old enough to get vaccinated and haven’t, now is the time,” Keiser said. “These vaccines are safe and offer the best protection against COVID-19 to you, your family and your community.”