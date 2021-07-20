Coronavirus

St. Francis awaiting full FDA approval before mandating staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare does not plan to require its staff members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 until a vaccine gains full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, a company spokesperson told the Ledger-Enquirer Monday evening.

“At this time, St. Francis – Emory Healthcare is strongly encouraging all of our team members to take the COVID-19 vaccine. ... We will continue to evaluate our procedures and closely follow guidance from our local, state and federal partners in public health,” Emily Sereck, a spokesperson for Lifepoint Health, said in an email. Lifepoint and Emory Healthcare own St. Francis as a joint venture.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare provides services from its 376-bed facility and physician practices, offering inpatient, outpatient and emergency room services. They employ around 2,400 people in the Columbus area.

The statement comes a week after Piedmont Healthcare announced it is requiring managers, physicians, providers and new employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sept. 1 “with a few rare exceptions.” The policy will extend to all staff in the near future, spokesperson Jessica Roberts previously told the L-E.

Three COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the FDA only for emergency use, but Pfizer’s vaccine was granted priority review designation to their application for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine. An FDA official told CNN that full approval is likely to come within two months.

Companies are legally allowed to require that employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in May that bans state government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order doesn’t extend to private businesses.

Nick Wooten
Nick Wooten is the Southern Trends and Culture reporter for McClatchy’s South region. He is based in Columbus, Georgia at the Ledger-Enquirer but his work also appears in The (Macon) Telegraph and The Sun Herald in Biloxi.Before joining McClatchy, he worked for The (Shreveport La.) Times covering city government and investigations. He is a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.
  Comments  