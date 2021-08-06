COVID cases rising again in Columbus. Here’s a breakdown of trends over past week

Muscogee County reported 304 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks on Thursday, the highest rate since mid-February.

Here’s a breakdown of recent coronavirus trends in the Columbus area for the past seven days, as well as numbers of note since the start of the pandemic.

Muscogee County

Muscogee County reported two COVID-related deaths in the past week. Since the start of the pandemic, Muscogee County has reported 15,734 coronavirus cases and 441 deaths.

Over the last week, 1,962 new viral tests were reported, and Muscogee County’s test positivity rate for the past two weeks is 19.4%. Since the start of the pandemic, 11.6% of Muscogee County’s tests have been positive.

The Georgia Geospatial Information Office, using data provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, breaks down the county’s cases and deaths by age, sex, race and ethnicity.

According to the data, adults ages 25-34 account for 3,059 (about 19%) of Columbus’ cases since the pandemic began; that is the largest portion. Female residents account for 8,828 (56%) of the county’s cases. Black residents account for 7,076 (45%) of Columbus’ cases, while white residents make up the second largest demographic with 5,474 (35%) cases.

People over the age of 85 account for the largest portion of COVID-19 deaths in Muscogee County — 118 deaths (27%). People between the ages of 65-74 (25%) make up the second largest portion with 110 deaths, and the 75-84 age group was third with 106 deaths (24%).

Female residents account for the largest portion of deaths with 242 (55%) overall. Black residents account for 227 (slightly above 51%) of the county’s coronavirus deaths.

Harris County

Harris County reported 47 new cases and one COVID death in the past week. The county has reported 2,397 cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began. Harris County reported 233 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people on Aug. 5.

According to the Geospatial Information Office, Harris County adults ages 45-54 account for the largest portion of cases with 450 (about 19%) since the pandemic began. Female residents have contracted COVID-19 at a slightly higher rate than men, accounting for 1,271 (53%) of the county’s cases. White residents make up the largest demographic with 1,644 (69%) cases.

People over the age of 65 account for 49 (77%) COVID-19 deaths in Harris County. The proportion of deaths between male and female residents are evenly split with 32 deaths each. Black residents account for 46 (72%) of the county’s coronavirus deaths.

Georgia update

Total cases: 931,984 (+20,298 reported since July 29). The number of new cases reported in a day may not match the difference in total cases over a 24-hour period. This occurs because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected. An older confirmed case may also be reclassified as additional information is collected during an investigation.

Total deaths: 18,706 (+104 deaths since July 29). It’s important to note that these numbers indicate when deaths are reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health. It does not reflect when these deaths occurred.

Positivity rate for Georgia today: 10.6%. The rate over the past two weeks is 13.8%.

Current COVID hospitalizations: 179 hospitalizations reported on Aug. 5.