Governor Kemp is considering vaccine incentives as COVID-19 surges in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is considering incentives to encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as cases and hospitalizations increase statewide.

Kemp did not mention the matter during a speech he made Tuesday in Columbus at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Congressional Luncheon, but a spokesperson said that the governor is “considering a variety of incentives.”

“Governor Kemp has been consistent in saying that the vaccine is safe and effective and that every Georgian should consider talking to their doctor about getting the life-saving shot,” spokesperson Mallory Blount said in a text message.

Kemp did not take questions from members of the media following Tuesday’s event, but he told a Ledger-Enquirer reporter as he left the lunch that his office has considered several options. Current incentive efforts, however, remain localized.

Neither Kemp nor Blount said what incentives were being considered.

Several states currently offer or have offered vaccination incentives. In Colorado, the state lottery previously held weekly $1 million cash prize drawings. In addition to cash sweepstakes, Illinois announced in May that it would give out 50,000 Six Flags amusement park tickets to vaccinated residents.

The Kemp administration has considered providing COVID-19 vaccine incentives for several months. Blount’s statement Tuesday matches what she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution back in May regarding incentives.

In his Tuesday speech, Kemp said the COVID-19 vaccines were the most effective weapon against the disease. The Georgia governor received his vaccine in March 2021.

“With cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise, it is now more important than ever for unvaccinated Georgians to talk to a medical provider and make the right healthcare decision for them and their family,” he said.

The governor also reiterated his stance against a statewide mask mandate and tightening COVID-19 restrictions, saying the state would continue to “protect both lives and livelihoods.” Georgians, he said, know the risks and how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“It’s my belief that lockdowns, mandates and school closures show little sign of stopping the virus while only creating societal and economic issues of their own,” he said. “We aren’t going to shut down any businesses. We’re not going to let anyone destroy the lives of our citizens.”

As of Aug. 11, 47% of Georgia residents have received at least one dose and 41% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Georgia ranks ahead of other southern states like Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana for share of population fully vaccinated, but the state trails the national average, the Washington Post reports.

Researchers from UCLA reported that around one-third of unvaccinated individuals surveyed said they would get a vaccine for cash. But the vaccination rate in Arkansas, a state that offers incentives, remains low. Ohio ended its vaccine incentive lottery with mixed results, the Associated Press reports.

Georgia reported 4,385 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 210 hospitalizations and 25 confirmed deaths on Aug. 11.