When can I get third COVID shot in Georgia? Health department says state waiting for now

As COVID-19 numbers continue to surge in Georgia, health departments are waiting for further guidance before distributing a third “booster” vaccine shot for those who are at greater risk of contracting the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Aug. 12 that certain immunocompromised individuals, specifically solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise, can receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Modern shot.

According to the West Central Health District, based in Columbus, the Georgia Department of Public Health is waiting for more information from the Centers for Disease Control that “clearly defines what conditions make an individual eligible for an additional dose of vaccine” before moving forward.

“At this time, we do not have any more information on how the state will develop protocols for distribution of a third dose,” Pamela Kirkland, spokesperson for the West Central Health District, said in a email. “The third dose is only for moderately to severely immunocompromised people who take immunosuppressive medications or therapies, as with a solid organ transplant. I don’t know when the state department of health will have protocols set in place for this third dose.”

In total, 33% of Muscogee County residents are fully vaccinated, according to DPH.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in individuals ages 12 and older, and the Moderna vaccine is authorized for individuals 18 and older. Both vaccines are administered as a series of two shots: Pfizer is administered three weeks apart, and Moderna four weeks apart.

To find vaccine sites near you, visit the DPH website and enter your zip code.