First COVID report of school year for Columbus area. See how local districts compare

Some school districts in the Columbus area have been issuing weekly news releases announcing the number of reports they’ve received about students and employees testing positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine because of close contact with an infected person. Others have been posting the data online or not at all.

Here’s the Ledger-Enquirer’s roundup of the information available to help understand how prevalent the coronavirus pandemic is in local schools for the 2021-2022 school year.

This dashboard is updated weekly as new data is made available. The latest changes to the COVID-19 protocols in local school districts are:

Note: School districts don’t conduct COVID-19 testing, so the case numbers are based on reports given to them. This story was last updated Aug. 18.

Muscogee County

GROUP AUG. 9-13 New in-person student COVID-19 cases 65 In-person students in self-quarantine or isolation



551 New school-based employee COVID-19 cases 24 School-based employees in self-quarantine or isolation 40

Aug. 9-13 was the first full week of classes in the 2021-22 school year for the Muscogee County School District .

MCSD received reports of 89 positive COVID-19 tests (65 students, 24 employees), requiring 591 people to isolate or quarantine (551 students, 40 employees), according to a news release from the district.

“Isolation” separates sick people with a contagious disease, and “quarantine” separates people who were exposed to a contagious disease, according to the CDC’s definitions.

The number of COVID-19 cases accounts for in-person students and school-based employees reported with active infections during the specified week. The number of quarantine and isolation cases for in-person students and school-based employees represents the total, considering quarantine periods of 14 days could overlap with reporting weeks.

MCSD has 30,122 students and 5,175 employees, including 3,629 employees based in a school.

The district had so many students and employees in quarantine the first week of the school year, MCSD changed its policy Aug. 13, cutting in half the distance to determine whether a student or employee has been a close contact with a person infected by the coronavirus.

The new protocol is triggered only if the people involved were wearing masks, as the district requires for everyone in MCSD buildings.

In a letter to parents and guardians, MCSD says, “A person is considered to be in close contact of a positive person if they are within 3 feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period when masks are worn. If masks were not worn, close contact is identified as 6 feet within the positive person.”

Harris County

GROUP AUG. 3-9 AUG. 10-16 Active COVID-19 student cases 28 59 Close contact student cases 166 447 Active COVID-19 employee cases 8 7 Close contact employee cases 2 3

The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in the Harris County School District increased during the past week.

From Aug. 3-9, HCSD received reports 36 positive coronavirus tests (28 students, eight employees). That number increased to 66 (59 students, seven employees) Aug. 10-16, according to HCSD’s news release.

The number of people in the district who had close contact with an infected person increased during the same period from 168 (166 students, two employees) to 450 (447 students, three employees).

This surge prompted HCSD to announce Aug. 13 a change to its mask policy, now requiring students to wear masks. Previously, the school district required all faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks, but the face coverings were optional for students.

“For COVID-19, per CDC guidelines, a close contact exposure is defined as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes from 2 days (48 hours) before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,” HCSD said in its news release. “A person exposed to a close contact exposure should monitor symptoms, but there is no need to quarantine unless they begin to exhibit symptoms.”

HCSD has 5,684 students and 757 employees.

Chattahoochee County

GROUP WEEK ENDING AUG. 13 Current COVID-19 elementary school student cases 1 Elementary school students in quarantine 4 Current COVID-19 middle/high school student cases 0 Middle/high school students in quarantine 4 Current COVID-19 employee cases 0 Employees in quarantine 0

The Chattahoochee County School District completed its first week of school Aug. 13.

The number of current coronavirus cases reported to ChattCo schools during the week was one (an elementary school student), according to the report on ChattCo’s website.

The number of people in quarantine across the district for possible exposure to COVID-19 was eight (four elementary school students and four middle/high school students).

ChattCo has 915 students and 139 employees.

Phenix City





GROUP WEEK ENDING AUG. 6 WEEK ENDING AUG. 13 Students who tested positive for COVID-19 9 29 Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 6 3 Students in isolation for 10 days 18 83 Employees in isolation for 10 days 4 0

Phenix City Schools didn’t make its COVID-19 data publicly available in a news release or on its website, but PCS superintendent Randy Wilkes provided the L-E a snapshot of a spreadsheet tracking the data.

During the week ending Aug. 6, Phenix City Schools received reports of 15 new COVID-19 cases (nine students, six employees). That number increased to 32 (29 students, three employees) the week ending Aug. 13.

During the same period, the number of people in a 10-day isolation period because they were diagnosed with the coronavirus increased from 22 (18 students, four employees) to 83 (all students).

The number of students and employees in quarantine because of close contact with an infected person wasn’t available.

Russell County

The Russell County School District plans to continue posting its weekly COVID-19 data on its website, starting after Labor Day, said RCSD community education director Paula Thompson.

Lee County

No official from Lee County Schools replied to the L-E’s query for this story before publication, and no data about the district’s reported coronavirus cases and quarantines is evident on its website.