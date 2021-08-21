Columbus health department now scheduling third COVID doses. What you need to know

Columbus residents who qualify as moderately to severely immunocompromised are now able to receive a third COVID vaccine dose at the health department.

According to a news release from the West Central Health District, eligible groups include anyone that:

Is in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

Received a solid-organ transplant and is taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Received CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Has a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such asDiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Is in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

Eligible residents can schedule an appointment for the third dose on the West Central Health District’s website.

The move comes shortly after the Food and Drug Administration announced that certain immunocompromised individuals can receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Modern shot.

In total, 33% of Muscogee County residents are fully vaccinated, according to DPH.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in individuals ages 12 and older, and the Moderna vaccine is authorized for individuals 18 and older. Both vaccines are administered as a series of two shots: Pfizer is administered three weeks apart, and Moderna four weeks apart.

To find vaccine sites near you, visit the DPH website and enter your zip code.