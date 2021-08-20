Downtown Columbus Your Pie closes temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure

A pizza chain’s downtown Columbus location is temporarily closed due to a COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant.

Your Pie, 1019 Broadway, announced the news Friday in a Facebook post.

“We are professionally cleaning and sanitizing our store, and are available via Private Message to answer any questions from our guests,” reads the announcement. “We look forward to serving you all the ‘za when we return.”

Your Pie has another location in town at 5592 Whitesville Rd. in The Landings.

The Ledger-Enquirer has reached out to Your Pie for more information about this incident. This story will be updated when details are received.

