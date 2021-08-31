Fourth Lee County school shuts down in-person classes due to rising COVID cases

West Smiths Station Elementary School has stopped in-person classes due to a coronavirus surge.

The school is conducting classes in a blended learning model Aug. 31-Sept. 9, according to the announcement on the Lee County Schools website.

Blended learning requires student to attend classes remotely while teachers and other staff continue to work in the building if they don’t have a current COVID-19 infection and aren’t quarantined because of close contact with an infected person.

This is the fourth out of the district’s 15 schools to close in-person classes during the first month of the school year due to rising COVID data. Smiths Station High School (Aug. 25-Sept. 7) and Beulah and Wacoochee elementary schools (Aug. 23-27) are the other ones.

Neither the announcement on the district’s website nor the one on the West Smiths Station Facebook page discloses the COVID data. District officials haven’t replied to the Ledger-Enquirer’s request for that information.

