Harris County school buses could be delayed up to 2 hours. What you need to know

Harris County School District buses could be delayed as much as 2 hours by the driver shortage caused in part by COVID-19, HCSD said in a news release.

“Though we started with a pool of certified drivers and backup drivers, currently there is a possibility of bus routes not being covered due to a variety of reasons, including COVID-19,” Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent for business services and technology, said in the Tuesday news release. “Unfortunately, this shortage of certified drivers is a challenge across the country. We want to give parents as much notice as possible so that they are aware and can begin to formulate a plan.”

In an email to the Ledger-Enquirer, HCSD spokeswoman Rachel Crumbley further explained the reasons for the shortage. They include employed bus drivers in COVID-19 quarantine and potential bus drivers staying away because of concerns about being exposed to the virus. Other reasons she listed are retirement, changed careers, relocated, increased job responsibilities and medical needs.

HCSD didn’t quantify the driver shortage in the release, but Crumbley provided the following breakdown:

Three of the 80 positions for designated route drivers are vacant.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Six of the 10 positions for auxiliary drivers (those without a designated route) are vacant.

Drivers will take on a second route after completing their regular route to cover the vacancies, said HCSD transportation director Cheryl Johnson.

“Parents need to understand that this could delay arrivals at school by 1 ½ to 2 hours, in which case transportation personnel will make every attempt to notify parents, as well as delay return to bus stops in the afternoon,” the news release says.

Information about bus delays is posted on the district’s website, harris.k12.ga.us, at the top of the homepage under the “Daily Bus Status” tab. HCSD also has a hotline, 706-457-9230, for its daily bus status.

“If bus riders arrive late to school due to the bus route delay, tardiness will be excused, and the teachers will work with those students on what was missed,” the news release says.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We do suggest that parents need to have a Plan B for bus delays,” Johnson said. “We will be working diligently to keep transportation available as best as possible and training new drivers as we can. We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time.”

It’s how unclear how long the problem is expected to last, Crumbley said.

“There are people in training now that could be available soon,” she said.