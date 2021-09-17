Elected officials representing Columbus, Macon react to Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden’s wide-ranging COVID-19 plan will require more than 80 million Americans working in the private sector to be vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus.

The ambitious and controversial plan requires private employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is immunized or tested.

Other key provisions in the plan include the mandatory vaccination of federal employees, contractors and 17 million health care workers at facilities participating in the federal Medicare and Medicaid health insurance programs.

Politicians representing Columbus and Macon are divided along party lines on Biden’s plan. Republicans called the vaccine and testing mandate “dictatorial” and “unconstitutional,” and both Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr said they would work to oppose the measures.

Democrats supported the Biden administration’s efforts to increase vaccination rates, expand testing and fund support for small businesses. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff did not respond to McClatchy news regarding the president’s COVID-19 plan.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Here’s what area politicians, listed alphabetically, had to say:

Sanford Bishop, D-GA 02

Congressman Sanford Bishop, 2nd District Georgia, speaks during the opening ceremonies for the Columbus VA Downtown Clinic Open House, Friday, April 9, 2021 in Columbus, Georgia. Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

In a statement to McClatchy News, U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop was supportive of Biden’s new COVID-19 plan. The congressman, whose second congressional district includes the southwest corner of the state as well as portions of Macon and Columbus, said vaccinations and testing were “crucial” to preventing the spread and mutation of the coronavirus. Both public health measures, he said, would lower risks, allow schools to stay open and ensure people are healthy.

Bishop added that Georgians are already required to receive vaccines for a number of dangerous diseases including “polio, hepatitis B and measles” among others.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“By implementing vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors, the President is ensuring that our federal workforce is as healthy as possible during this pandemic — capable of defending and serving our country,” a portion of Bishop’s statement read. “It is also important to be clear that, for businesses with 100 or more employees, the President is requiring that employees be vaccinated or tested weekly.

“The plan that the President announced last week was not limited to vaccines,” Bishop added. “It also outlined ways to expand testing, help hospital and healthcare worker capacity, and improve funding support for small businesses.”

Drew Ferguson, R-GA 03

Third District Congressman Drew Ferguson voted to block “federal overreach” into education. Contributed photo

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, whose district stretches from north Columbus to the southern suburbs of Atlanta, posted a statement on Twitter last week calling Biden’s COVID-19 plan unconstitutional.

Ferguson tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020.

“The federal government mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is unacceptable and unconstitutional,” the post read. “It’s a slippery slope that erodes individual liberty. I encourage people to have a discussion with their healthcare provider, discuss the risks & benefits, and make an informed decision.”

The federal government mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is unacceptable and unconstitutional.



It’s a slippery slope that erodes individual liberty.



I encourage people to have a discussion with their healthcare provider, discuss the risks & benefits, and make an informed decision. https://t.co/zKbp8qpmYd — Congressman Drew Ferguson (@RepDrewFerguson) September 9, 2021

Austin Scott, R-GA 08

RRep. Austin Scott, R- Ga., is one of the conferees on the farm bill. Evan Vucci ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Rep Austin Scott, whose district includes portions of north Macon, Warner Robins and Perry, issued a statement on Twitter.







The congressman tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 last yr & was in the hospital on (oxygen.) I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is safe & effective, but I don’t support a dictatorial COVID-19 vaccine mandate, vaccine passports, or forcing private businesses to give workers PTO to comply w/ Biden’s mandate. Getting a vaccine is a personal choice. This is America, & @JoeBiden doesn’t get to dictate the health care choices of Americans. Show some respect, Mr. President.”

I tested positive for COVID-19 last yr & was in the hospital on 02. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is safe & effective, but I don't support a dictatorial COVID-19 vaccine mandate, vaccine passports, or forcing private businesses to give workers PTO to comply w/ Biden’s mandate... — Rep. Austin Scott (@AustinScottGA08) September 9, 2021

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA

Senator Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), spoke with local media outside the Museum of Aviation after touring Robins Air Force Base June 2, 2021. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

When contacted by McClatchy News, a spokesperson for Warnock did not comment on Biden’s vaccination and testing requirements.

However, the Georgia senator did tweet positively about a provision in Biden’s new plan requiring employers with more than 100 employees to give their workers paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.

At several events across the state this summer, Warnock has encouraged Georgia residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting the shot is an act of compassion that protects you, your loved ones and will help get us back to the best parts of our lives,” Warnock in a tweet said last week.

Many Georgians will now receive paid time off to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.



Getting the shot is an act of compassion that protects you, your loved ones and will help get us back to the best parts of our lives. — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) September 10, 2021

Kemp and Carr promise to fight

Kemp was one of several Republican governors who disapproved of Biden’s COVID-19 plan. He vowed to go to court over the Biden Administration’s vaccine plan.

“I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration,” Kemp said in a statement on Twitter last week.

Carr joined 23 other attorneys general in voicing opposition to the mandate requiring vaccination or weekly testing for most private-sector employees.

In a letter to Biden, the attorneys general argue that the plan is “unlikely to hold up in court and will simply drive further skepticism regarding vaccinations,” according to a news release from Carr’s office.

“In yet another example of blatant disregard for the rule of law, the Biden-Harris Administration’s command-and-control strategy is condescending and counterproductive, harmful to our state’s economy, and — most importantly — unconstitutional,” Carr said in a statement. “We will fight back against the Administration’s abuse of power and will protect the citizens and businesses in our state.”