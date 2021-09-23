Spike in COVID-related deaths forces a west Georgia county to purchase more morgue space

A spike in COVID-related deaths has pushed a west Georgia county coroner’s office to purchase more morgue space.

The Troup County Board of Commissioners recently approved the emergency purchase of a permanent morgue facility that will be installed and housed in the Wellstar West Georgia Hospital, 1514 Vernon Road, in LaGrange, according to a news release from the Troup County Government.

The new facility, which will feature a 10 foot by 10 foot cooler designed to store up to 15 bodies, will be purchased using federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Passed in 2020, the CARES Act provided economic assistance for workers, families, small businesses and industries to address issues related to the pandemic.

The Troup County Coroner’s office currently uses the morgue at Wellstar to house bodies. Coroner Erin Hackley said that as COVID numbers continue to surge, the county has exhausted this space.

Limitations within the hospital and a decrease in the hours of operation at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office forced the coroner’s office to make other storage arrangements, including borrowing space from funeral homes and morgues in neighboring counties, according to the release.

“Our plan A is typically housing (bodies) at WellStar West Georgia but we’ve had to use our plan B method of privately owned funeral homes more than usual lately,” Hackely told the Ledger-Enquirer. “We try to send people to the funeral homes that will be handling their arrangements.”

In the last two weeks, Troup County has recorded 415 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Health. As of Sept. 17, the county recorded 231 confirmed Covid-related deaths. Only 32% of Troup County residents are fully vaccinated.

Hackley said it’s important that members of the community follow current coronavirus protocols during this rise in cases.

“Vaccinate. Sanitize. Quarantine when necessary,” she said. “We are definitely feeling the pressure of rising numbers.”

The delivery and installation of this new addition is expected to be completed within 12 weeks.

