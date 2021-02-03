How much money do Columbus city employees earn? Search this database for the salaries.

The Columbus Government Center. Ledger-Enquirer file photo.

The Ledger-Enquirer has compiled a searchable database that lists the salaries for full-time employees of the Columbus Consolidated Government.

It includes the annual approved salaries as of Nov. 16, 2020. City government salaries are public information and can be obtained through a request under the Georgia Open Records Act.

The average salary for the 2,318 full-time CCG employees is $42,560.95. But to compensate for the outliers (extremely high or low salaries), a better way to compare the city salaries to the typical resident of Muscogee County is to use the median salary. That’s the figure at the midpoint of the range, which in CCG is a low of $23,670 and a high of $164,763.72.

The median salary for CCG employees is $40,038.44, while the per capita (average person) income in Muscogee County was $26,097 and the median household income was $46,408 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Georgia, the per capita income was $31,067 and the median household income was $58,700 in 2019, according to the bureau. In the United States, the per capita income was $34,103 and the median household income was $62,843, according to the bureau.

The interactive database for all CCG annual salaries is located below. Here are the 17 employees earning at least $100,000:

$164,763.72: Andrew Prather, state court judge

$164,763.72: Benjamin Richardson, state court judge

$150,829.90: Isaiah Hugley, city manager

$132,711.24: Lula Huff, tax commissioner

$130,247.78: Warner Kennon, juvenile court judge

$120,929.52: Suzanne Goddard, solicitor general

$120,799.08: Marc D’Antonio, probate court judge

$120,773.64: Clifton Fay, city attorney

$120,773.64: Lisa Goodwin, deputy city manager

$120,773.64: Pamela Hodge, deputy city manager

$115,334.64: Steven Smith, municipal court judge

$112,367.32: Salvatore Scarpa, fire/EMS chief

$109,241.86: Julius Hunter, senior recorder’s court judge

$107,618.40: Vivian Bishop, municipal court clerk

$104,791.32: Donna Tompkins, sheriff

$104,142.74: Donna Newman, engineering director

$101,459.04: Danielle Forte, superior court clerk.

To use the database, select a value from one of the three values below. If you want to view the entire database, which includes all employee names, job titles and salaries, simply click “search.” Each page only shows 25 results so to navigate between pages, use the arrows at the bottom right corner of the table.

To make another search, views must refresh the webpage.